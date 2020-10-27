Kay Ann returned to heaven Oct. 20, 2020. She joins her parents Kenneth F. Wiblitzhouser, Viola A. and Andrew C. Neyer, grandmother Francis L. Trully and brother Kenneth Wiblitzhouser Jr.
Kay leaves her husband Robert E. Anderson, sister Patrica L. Sudhoff, BIL Terry Sudhoff, MIL Charlene B. Anderson, SIL Vicki R. Roberson, SIL Sue Wiblitzhouser, nine nephews, one niece, many dear friends who are kind, honest, interesting, fair and fun. Betsy and Rodney Klinkefus were stellar companions. Bob and Kay were high school sweethearts wed for 53 years and married on the 6th anniversary of their first date.
This sunflower had deep roots in Kansas, yet traveled the entire USA including Hawaii and Alaska, Canada, Europe, Russia, Caribbean and Mexico.
Kay was a member of Mu Phi Epsilon, MANSA Society, Alpha Chi Omega sorority where she was chapter President. Family, church, 4-H, Girl Scouts and music were a few of her interests growing up. Federally employed as Training Director, Administration Division Manager,Archivist/ Records Manager representing the Marine Corps for 30 years at USMC Finance Center, DFAS-KC for 5 Commands.
Kay earned a Bachelor of Music Education Degree and a Master of Educational Psychology Degree at Wichita State.
Kay served as music director for her church, was a founding 10 year member of Johnson County Community Chorus, sang velvet bass for 30 years for the Kansas City Chorus of Sweet Adelines.
Kay loved learning, reading, music, theatre, films and the beauty of our world. she had a lightning fast wit and was a “firstborn-German-Virgo with Irish sparkle”. Kay loved and was loved by all.
