Kenneth Eugene Bennett went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2020.
Ken was born in Wichita, KS on October 10, 1960 to Paul and Lois Bennett (Underwood) both deceased.
He is survived by two brothers Thomas L Bennett (Teresa), Michael P Bennett,
his niece Rose M Bennett and his nephew James T Bennett as well as his great nephew Lorenzo J Olivas.
He also leaves behind many extended nephews and family members as well as many good friends and co-workers. He was employed at Fort Riley.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita, KS.
