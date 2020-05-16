Kurt C. Leistner, 73, of Junction City, died Thursday, May 7 at Geary Community Hospital. Kurt was born August 10, 1946 in Springfield, MA, the son of George W. and Ingeburg E. (Esche) Leistner.
He grew up in Kentucky and graduated from Simon-Kenton County High School at Cold Springs, Kentucky in 1964. He was drafted in the U.S. Army and spent 26 years in the military. Kurt served in the Military Police and later as a Corrections NCO. He was Honorably Discharged from the Army in 1992 as a Master Sergeant.
After his discharge, he worked at H&R Block as a tax preparer, and later worked as a custodian at St. Xavier High School. Most recently he worked out of his home doing tax preparation and bookkeeping for small businesses. He had a life-long love of trains and the railroad.
Kurt was a very loyal member of St. Xavier Catholic Church, where he had served in numerous ministries. He was the “Go To Person” if you needed to get something done. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 23 years, where he was a 4th Degree Knight and was a Past Grand Knight.
Kurt married Sandra L. Holman on December 28, 1996 in Junction City. She survives. Other survivors include: 2 sons, Joseph W. Leistner, Milford and Richard Leistner, Junction City; a step-son, Ian C. Holman, Manhattan; and 2 grandchildren, Gavin and Maci Leistner. He was preceded in death by his parents.
It was Kurt’s wish to be cremated.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 23 at 10:30 a.m., St. Xavier Church, Junction City. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard from Ft. Riley. A parish rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Xavier Church, 218 N. Washington, Junction City, KS 66441.
Johnson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.