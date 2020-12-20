Funeral services for Leo W. Foster, age 78, of Abilene, are pending with Londeen-Overlease Funeral Home in Chapman. Mr. Foster passed away Thursday, December 16, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple closures due to COVID-19 surge
- Multi-car wreck from Sixth and Madison to Sixth and Webster
- Obituary: Kenneth Eugene Bennett
- Geary County records sixth COVID-19 death; active case count rises to 226
- Limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive at GCH as early as next week for healthcare workers, first responders and longterm care residents
- Obituary: Maggie Ruth Mickens
- Obituary: Gail D. Robinett
- Geary County’s COVID-19 active cases up to 198
- CVB hears public comment and questions on former sports complex fund
- Kansas Supreme court to hear Geary County drug case
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.