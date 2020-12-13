Lillian Ann Richmond Russell 69 of Junction City, Kansas quietly passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, while under hospice care in Manhattan, Kansas. Lil, as she was affectionately called by her family, was funny, loving, self-assured, smart, and competent. Oh, and did I mention “bossy”. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Second Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Highland Cemetery. Lillian will lie in state 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home 203 N. Washington Street in Junction City. Due to COVID-19 the family will not be present. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the American Diabetes Association PO Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or American Heart Associaton 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674 or to the American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852.
Born on December 26, 1950, on the family farm in Minter, Alabama, she was the seventh of fourteen children born to Prince and Emma Richmond. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lois Richmond Williams.
Lillian committed her life to Christ at an early age and became a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Minter, Alabama where she attended with her family. She graduated from Emmanuel Brown Training School in 1968. Not being sure of her career path, she moved to Junction City, Kansas to live with her oldest sister Dorothy Shelby whose husband was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas.
After moving to Junction City, in June 1970, Lillian applied for a job at the Sprint Telephone Company. She was hired as a telephone operator, but that was only the beginning. During her tenure at Sprint Lillian held several management positions that gave her the opportunity to travel throughout the United States. She managed call centers and business offices where she was responsible for hiring, training, and providing developmental opportunities for employees. Lillian assisted in the negotiation of contracts with the telephone Union. She worked closely with Fort Riley officials to provide services to enlisted soldiers. She also worked with AT&T in their efforts to collect money on local telephone bills and she supervised the collection of money from pay phones and ensured that the money was counted and banked daily. Lillian retired after thirty-three years of dedicated service.
Lillian attended Cloud County Community College and completed course work through several other colleges to earn an Associate Degree in Human Resources. Wanting the schools in Geary County to provide the best educational opportunities for their students, Lillian was elected and served two terms on the Unified School District 475 School Board. Her duties included doing PSAs, traveling to review programs being considered by the board for the district, and assisting with handing out diplomas at the high school graduations.
Lillian was a very active member of Second Missionary Baptist Church in Junction City, Kansas. She was a servant leader who served several terms as the Director of Christian Education which allowed her to implement new programs and procedures that benefitted the members of the church and especially the youth. She promoted team building and established guidelines for rewarding members for exemplary service. Lillian assisted staff in producing the church’s newsletter, and attended many conventions on behalf of the church. She continued to be an active member of her church until her health started to decline.
Lillian leaves to cherish her memory: her beautiful and caring daughter, Emily (Fred); a spirited and beloved granddaughter, Olivia; eight sisters and four brothers; Prince Richmond Jr (Mae) Selma, AL; Dorothy Shelby, Montgomery, AL; Alma Richmond, Hayneville, AL; Friengella McCoy, Shaker Heights, Ohio; Byner Brown (John) Minter, AL; Clarence Richmond, Cleveland, OH; Rosie Wright, Killeen, TX; Patricia Walker, Selma, AL; Charles Richmond, Junction City, KS (a loving and devoted brother who was always available to help Lillian and Emily); Raymond Richmond, Columbus, OH; Sherri Cohen (Ken), Harvest, AL; Latanya Floyd (Benjamin), Madison, AL.
In addition to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, others left to cherish her memory include her Uncle Hunter Mack Posey of Detroit, MI, her ex-husband, Eddie Russell (Emily’s dad); and a special sister in-law, Octavia Russell, Severn, MD.
