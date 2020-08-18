Lillian Louise Thompson, 87, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Salina Regional Health Center. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the White City Cemetery. Pastor Ronnie Roberts will officiate. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to Friends of Animals or the American Diabetes Association.
Lillian was born December 28, 1932 at Molonasville, TN the daughter of Dewey and Ollie Mohon.
Lillian was a homemaker her entire life. For the past thirteen years she has lived with her daughter Deanna in Grandview Plaza.
She married Ronald S. Thompson. He passed away in 1987.
Survivors include four daughters, Deanna Slaton of Grandview Plaza, KS, Carol Dahlene Barker and her husband George of Milford, KS and Heidi Main and her husband Michael of TN and Tina Wery; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
