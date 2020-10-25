Linda Susan Stewart, 73, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St Catherine Hospital in Garden City. She was born on February 27, 1947 at Garden City the daughter of Charles & Norma F. (Snyder) Olomon, Jr.
Linda graduated from Garden City High School and attended Kansas State University. After raising her family she returned to KSU and graduated with her degree in Finance. While at KSU she was the house mother at a Sorority. She worked in Junction City for 23 years at Central National Bank as a stock broker. She recently returned to Garden City. She was a member of the first Christian Church of Garden City, Rainbow Girls and the Order of Eastern Star. In her earlier years she participated in 4-H and later served as a 4-H Leader. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and attending craft shows along with being involved with her Grandchildren.
She is survived by her Son- Matthew S. Regehr of Panhandle, Texas, Daughter- Marcy S. Peterson of Holcomb, Brother- Pat Olomon of Missoula, Montana, 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.
The family will host a private reception with burial at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Memorials are suggested to Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo or KSU- General Scholarship Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com
