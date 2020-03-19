Lloyd Hall, 79, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on March 10, 2020.
Preceded in death by his parents James and Edna Hall, his beloved first wife Edith and his siblings.
He is survived by his second wife Diane, children Regina, Shella, Gail, Jerome and Robert and 11 grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.