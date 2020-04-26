Loren D. Buxman, 90, of rural Junction City, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Stoneybrook Health & Rehabilitation in Manhattan. Loren was born March 24, 1930 at Ramona, the son of Andrew and Caroline (Hanshu) Buxman. Loren grew up on the farm at Ramona and graduated from Ramona High School. He continued his education by attending Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia (now Emporia State University) and earned his teaching certificate.
Loren taught elementary school in country schools for several years. He later became a traveling livestock feed salesman, selling Purina Feed for many years. At the same time, he worked outside sales and as a Ring Man at Junction City Livestock Auction, where he developed many life-long friendships. He also enjoyed running cattle of his own.
Loren was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.
Loren married Bonnie Seaman, and they had a daughter Sentta Buxman. Bonnie and Loren were later divorced.
Loren married the love of his life Louise Smotherman on February 1, 1981 at Olsburg.
Survivors include: his wife Louise Buxman of the home; his daughter, Sentta Ralston and her husband Brad, Lafayette, Indiana; 3 step-sons, Kevin Smotherman and his wife Natasha, Omaha, NE, Kent Smotherman and his wife Melanie, Omaha, NE, and Kirt Smotherman and his companion Shelley, Louisburg; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Loren was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Elisha, Dewayne, and Melvin Buxman; and a step-son Keith Smotherman.
Due to the environment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, friends may pay their respects and sign a guest book at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. The family will not be present during that time.
A private family burial will be at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Ft. Riley, Manhattan.
Memorial contributions may be made in Loren’s name to Stoneybrook Health & Rehab, 2025 Little Kitten Ave., Manhattan, Kansas 66503-7545.
