Lucille Marie Carlton, 95, of Topeka, KS, formerly of Junction City, KS, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Health Care Resort in Topeka, KS. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Highland Cemetery with Chaplain Doug Hamilton officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Lucille was born November 6, 1925, in rural Geary County, KS, the daughter of Roy and Maude Glessner, Sr.
Lucille worked for Longs Department store in Junction City for many years. She also belonged to First Presbyterian Church and the Fraternal Order of The Eagles Lodge #830 Auxiliary. Lucille enjoyed playing pitch, bingo and dancing. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends, family and grandchildren.
On March 1, 1942, she married Clarence Elliott Carlton, Sr. He passed away Sunday, December 20, 2015. They were married for 73 years. Together, they had three wonderful children.
Those survivors left to mourn her loss are one son, Clarence E. Carlton, Jr. of Olathe, KS; two daughters, Vivian Macy and her husband Richard of Portland, OR and Jolene Shumaker and her husband Carlton of Junction City, KS; one brother, Roy W. Glessner, Jr.; six grandchildren, Larry, Rachel, Shelly, Angela, Brooke and Paige and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and nine siblings.
**To leave a special online message for the family, visit www.johnsonjc.com**
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.