Lupe Jordan, 98, Manhattan, formerly of Junction City, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. Lupe was born August 21, 1921 in Morley, Colorado, the daughter of Marcus and Patrocino (Juarez) Jacquez.
The family moved to West Virginia and that is where she was raised. She graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Fairmont, West Virginia in the class of 1939.
After moving to Junction City with her husband, who was in the U.S. Army, Lupe worked for 16 years as a Sales Clerk at the Post Exchange on Ft. Riley.
Lupe married Darrell Jordan on Oct. 10, 1958 in Winchester, West Virginia. Darrell died June 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; a son, Anthony Jordan on July 15, 2018; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Survivors include: a nephew, Charles Harper and his long-time companion, Sherry Rochek, Manhattan; 2 brothers, Angelo Jacquez and Julius Jacquez and his wife Charlotte, all of Fairmont, West Virginia.
Due to the ongoing environment surrounding COVID-19, a private family Rosary and Prayer Service will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Ft. Riley, Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in Lupe’s name can be given to St. Xavier Catholic Church.
