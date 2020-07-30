Lynnette Byrne Niemeier, 63, of Manhattan, KS, formerly of Junction City, KS passed away on July 16, 2020. Mass-Hinitt Funeral Home of Junction City, KS is assisting the family with arrangements.
Nett was born on April 1, 1957, in Fort Riley, Kansas to Edward and Loretta (McGuire) Byrne. She graduated Junction City High School with the Class of 1975. She attended Kansas State University majoring in Art. Nett worked for USD 475 as a Photographer and Media Specialist for over 25 years shaping and influencing the lives of many.
Lynnette was a very talented, creative, kind, hard working person. She was an avid painter. Kansas was a constant source of inspiration for her. She loved its quiet beauty. She was equally adept artistically with camera lens or brush. Her greatest loves had four paws. She was known for her wit and her ability to make others smile, she was loved and will be greatly missed.
She was active in the Democratic Party and very involved in the task of helping people register and vote.
Lynnette is survived by her loving family: her sister, Marcella and husband Peter Heesch of Aldie, VA; sister-in-law, Maria Byrne of Bedford, NH; two nieces Kathleen and husband Brian Eccles of Arlington, VA, and Kelly and husband Jon Sharbo of Seattle, WA; two nephews Patrick and wife Tanya Byrne of Newburyport, MA and Michael Byrne of Santa Ana, CA plus many cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Byrne.
Due to current events, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Suggested memorials are to your local women’s abuse center or animal shelter.
To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Lynnette, please visit www.masshinitt.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.