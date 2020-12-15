Maggie was called to her heavenly home on December 9th 2020.
Maggie was the amazing daughter of the late Randolph Green Sr. and Helen (Kirby) Green. She was born November 8th 1938 in Jacksonville, Alabama.
Maggie, who was the oldest of eight, leaves to cherish her memory her husband Jesse Mickens of the home and her children: 3 sons Dan Jr. (Debra) Rudolph of Junction City, Kansas, Gregory (Johnnie) Rudolph of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Unray Rudolph also of Junction City, Kansas, and her 2 daughters Ylanda “Rochelle” Carson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Geraldine “Faye” Rudolph of Cleveland Ohio. Maggie also leaves to cherish her memories 4 brothers Leon (Marilyn) Green, Randolph (Brenda) Green, Hiram (Janet) Green, and Herman (Linda) Green all of New Jersey, and her sisters Youvonne (late Frank Sr.) Newkirk of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Brenda (James) Chapman of Newark, Delaware.
Maggie’s legacy includes 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
During her life Maggie did tons of amazing things. She fed the town and anyone was welcome in her home. She worked for the civil service for over 25 years and was heavily devoted to her church. Maggie loved family. The 4th of July and Christmas were her favorite holidays. On any given day, you could walk into her home and get an eye full of westerns, which she enjoyed and would watch over and over again. Now mind you, only John Wayne and Walker Texas Ranger westerns were played in her home.
Maggie was proceeded in death by both her parents, 1 sister Burnell Thomas, 1 brother in law Frank Newkirk Sr., and 1 son Timothy Rudolph.
Due to the current COVID-19 environment, there will be a public graveside committal service Friday, December 18, 2020, at 12:15pm at the Highland Cemetery, 703 W. Ash St., Junction City, KS 66441.
A family celebration of life will be Friday, December 18, 2020, 11:00 am at the Johnson Funeral Home 203 N. Washington St., Junction City, Kansas, with Rev. Andrew Rollins officiating before the graveside service.
A public viewing will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Johnson Funeral Home 203 N. Washington St., Junction City, Kansas.
Social Distancing and COVID-19 precautions will be observed during all social gatherings.
*** To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Maggie, please visit www.johnsonjc.com.***
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.