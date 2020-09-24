Margaret Mary Hageman went to join her beloved husband James on September 19, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1927 in Beloit Kansas to Ferdinand and Josephine Bergmann. She was the youngest of their seven children. She lived her early years in Beloit Kansas until she left home to attend Marymount College in Salina Kansas. After attending college, she taught school in Tipton Kansas for two years and then in a one room school house, which still stands in Beloit Kansas, for one year. While attending St. Johns school in Beloit she meet James (Jim) Hageman who was a friend of her late brother George. After Jim’s return from WWII they were married on June 7,1947 in St. John’s Church, Beloit Kansas. Margaret and Jim had three sons, Steven (deceased), Kenneth and Daniel. After a short time in Beloit, Margaret and Jim moved to Junction City Kansas where they were members of St. Xavier’s parish. Margaret and Jim were very active in St. Xavier’s parish. Several of the organizations were the Knights of Columbus and Circle 4. After substitute teaching at St. Xavier’s in both the grade school and high school for several years, Margaret started her career with the Corps of Engineers. She work with the Corps of Engineers until her retirement in 1985. After Jim’s passing on October 16, 1985, Margaret continued to live in Junction City until 1994 when she went to live in Savannah Missouri where she was close to her sister, Sister Mary Magdalene. In 2014 she moved to the Kansas City area to be closer to her two remaining sons. She was preceded in death by her parents Ferdinand and Josephine Bergmann of Beloit Kansas, siblings Sister Mary Magdalene of Savannah MO, Father Ferdinand Bergman of Bangladesh, Mary Reese of Albuquerque New Mexico, George Bergmann & Joe Bergman of Beloit Kansas, John Bergmann of Dallas Texas and her son, Stephen Hageman of Emporia. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Hageman, Key West, Florida and Daniel Hageman, Lenexa Kansas and Daniel’s wife Barbara and daughter-in –law Rhonda Hageman of McPherson KS. In addition to her immediate family she has countless nieces and nephews who loved her.
Margaret was loved by all that knew her. She had a quiet way that endeared her to all she knew. She will be greatly missed but now she can be reunited with her beloved husband Jim, the love of her life, Stephen her eldest son and all her family that has gone before her. One of Margaret’s greatest passions was reading. She spent countless hours reading novels of all kinds. Even when her eyesight wasn’t as good as it originally was she just switched to books with larger print.
A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 622 East Main Street, Beloit, KS 67420. Burial to follow at the St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. Johns Church in Beloit, Kansas.
