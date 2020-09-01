Marian “Elaine” Manz (Mock), 62, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020, at The Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS. Elaine was born in Clay Center, Kansas.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Manz of Morganville; her mother, Beverly Mock of Junction City; two sisters, Brenda (Mock) Moody of Junction City, Teresa (Mock) Laemmle and her husband Russell of Junction City; two sons, Douglas Mock and Terry Mock of Junction City; two grandsons, Gabrielle Mock of Manhattan and Kasen Moore of Junction City; one nephew Christopher Brunette; two nieces, Ashley Moody arid Nicole Sistrunk, both of Junction City; one uncle, Ervin Gnadt, of Alma; and many other loving family members.
Preceding Elaine into God’s hands were her father, Elmer Mock of Junction City; sister Cheryl Ann Mock of Junction City; grandparents Ruth and Ray Mock of Green, grandparents William and Marian Stegman of California; and an aunt, Marleen Gnadt of Alma.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements were entrusted to Carlson’s lrvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
