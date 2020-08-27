Marian Elaine Manz, 62, of Morganville, KS, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements were entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
