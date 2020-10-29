Marie G. Sawyer, 88, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS, A public graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery. Pastor Anita Strommen will officate. Marie will lie in state 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Junction City. Due to COVID-19, anybody wanting to attend the graveside service, is asked to meet at Johnson Funeral Home and proceed to the cemetery together. Masks are required to be worn at all events. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Geary Community Hospital Auxiliary c/o Geary Community Healthcare Foundation P.O. Box 3015 Junction City, KS 66441.
Marie was born June 11, 1932, in Albert Lee, MN, the daughter of Halver “Ed” and Jessie Amelia (Davis) Boe.
Marie volunteered for over twenty years at Geary Community Hospital with the Auxiliary as a Pink Lady. She was also a Girl Scout Leader and was an avid bowler having belonged to several bowling leagues in Junction City. Marie was a member of the Earl Gromley American Legion Post #45 Auxiliary and Faith Lutheran Church.
She married Ernest Gale Sawyer, Jr. on July 17, 1955. He passed away November 18, 1988.
Those family members left to mourn her loss are her son, Terry Sawyer and his wife Susan of Colorado Springs, Co; daughter, Cindy Forsberg and her husband Eric of Spring Hill, Ks; three grandchildren, Joshua Sawyer, Nicholas Forsberg and Bethany Reynolds; four great-grandchildren, Alexander, Rylie, Reagan and Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
