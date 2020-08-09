Marjorie L. Davis of Junction City, KS, passed away August 3, 2020.
She was born on April 1, 1924, in Junction City, Kansas to Morris and Rose (Meister) Gfeller.
Marjorie attended grade school at Tell Country School and graduated at Junction City High School in 1941. She was married to Richard Gatza on May 24, 1944. Of that Union they had two sons, Daryl and Dale.
Marjorie married Ralph Webb Davis June 10, 1962.
She worked at Fort Riley Hospital from 1941 to 1944, then at the County Clerk Office for 35 years. She was County Clerk for 14 years when she retired in January of 1989.
Marjorie loved to bowl for many years, was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Junction City, belonged to the Sertoma Club and Junction City Pilot Club, and loved to spend time at the family cabin at Council Grove City Lake. Her hobbies were cooking, sewing, and knitting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clint Gfeller, her sisters Maxine Gfeller-Adams, and Estelline Gfleller-Schlappi, late husband Richard and her two sons.
She is survived by her husband Ralph Webb Davis of the home, daughter-in-law Theresa Gatza of Junction City, KS, daughter-in-law Kay Gatza of Junction City, KS, step-daughter Karen Davis-Flynn (Dennis) of Crossville, TN, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a host of loving family and friends.
Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with cremation services.
A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday August 13, 2020 at 10:00am at the St. John’s Cemetery at the intersection of N. Dietrich Rd. and 3300 Ave. in Junction City.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 113 W. 5th St., Junction City, KS 66441.
*** To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Marjorie, please visit www.johnsonjc.com.***
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.