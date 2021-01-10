Martha Lee West Upshaw, 90, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Valley View Senior Life Center. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Fort Riley Post Cemetery. Mrs. Upshaw will lie in state 8:30-9:30 prior to the graveside service at Johnson Funeral Home. Those attending the graveside service must meet at Johnson Funeral Home by 9:30. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Alzheimer’s Association c/o Johnson Funeral Home.
Martha was born November 18, 1930, Macon County, TN the daughter of Issac C. and Zeffie C. (Dickens) West. She was born into a family of twelve children. She was married to Lewis E. Upshaw on November 5, 1950 in the State of Georgia. As Lewis was in the Army, they had been stationed in Germany, France and later came to Fort Riley making their home in Junction City. As a young wife, she worked in Tennessee at various manufacturing companies for men’s clothing. When she came to Fort Riley, she worked at the Laundry and Dry Cleaning Plant until they went contract then moved to a file clerk position. She retired from that position in 1994. Martha loved to cook, sew and spending time working in her yard. She enjoyed her pets and attending church where she belonged to Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City. She appreciated country music, singing, dancing and playing the spoons. She especially loved her family.
Survivors left to mourn her loss are her daughter Candice J. (Bryan) Vallieres of Nashua, NH; a daughter-in-law D’Anna R. Upshaw of Junction City, KS; five grandchildren, Kelcey Upshaw of Fort Leonradwood, MO, Kari (Nelson “June”) Torres of Box Elder, SD, Leah Salcito, Tiffany Salcito and Dustin Vallieres of Nashua, NH; three great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Issac C. and Zeffie C. West, her husband Lewis E. Upshaw, one daughter, Sheila J. Wolverton, one son Tony L. Upshaw and a granddaughter Elena M. Allen.
