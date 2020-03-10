Marva Maxine Manus, age 86, of Manhattan, died March 7, 2020, at Meadowlark Hills – Honstead House.
She was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Brigham City, Utah, and had moved to Manhattan 5 years ago.
Survivors include four children: Patricia Newey, Rickey, Michael and Ronnie Manus; and two siblings: Gwendolyn Bowden and William “Stoney” Bowden.
She was married to Ernest Lee Manus on Dec. 25, 1950. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Cherie Lynn Borg.
Funeral service and burial will be held at a later date in Ogden, Utah.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, is handling local arrangements.
