Marvin Joseph Dreiling passed away at his home in Chapman, Kansas on June 2, 2020.
Marvin was born on Dec. 19, 1934 at the family farm near Ellis, Kansas to Raymond and Marcella (Walters) Dreiling.
He attended school in rural Ellis, KS before his family moved to Chapman in 1943. He attended Chapman Elementary Grade School and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School with the class of 1953.
After graduation he joined the US Army and served for three years. During his service he was stationed in Korea for 16 months. Upon returning to the states, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Hettenbach, on January 16, 1956. They were then transferred to Fort Hood, TX for one year. After his honorable discharge from the service they moved to Denver, CO where he worked as a diesel mechanic for Well Completions for 7 years. In 1963 he and his family, moved back to Chapman and eventually went to work for Chapman USD 473 and was in charge of school transportation for 28 years. Marvin was a member of St Michaels Catholic Church, American Legion and Abilene Elks.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and boating. Milford Lake was a favorite place to take his family where he, Shirley, his kids and grandkids all enjoyed skiing, tubing, fishing and campfires. He was a great dad, grandpa and great –grandpa and was known for his willingness to help anyone of them at any time with anything they needed.
Marvin is survived by his wife Shirley of 64 years. Two daughters, Debbie Budden and Trudy Sims (Ken), of Chapman; son Ron Dreiling (Kit), Santa Clarita, CA; one sister, Charlene Herman (George), Abilene and brother-in laws, Jerry Schad, Junction City and John Leach Overland Park; eight grandsons, one granddaughter, ten great grandchildren and four step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Norman Dreiling and sister-in-law Shirley Dreiling; sisters, Patsy Schad, Lorraine Leach, Mary Jean Hooper and brother-in-law Darrow Hooper.
The family has chosen cremation. A visitation is planned for Friday, June 12 from 5 – 7 p.m. at St Michael Parish Center. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Chapman on Saturday, June 13 at 10:30 a.m. with Father John Wolesky officiating. We will be taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with a sign-in sheet during visitation, social distancing and recommending, but not requiring the use of masks. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Chapman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to St Michael Catholic Church or Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of Londeen Funeral Chapel, PO Box 429, Chapman, KS 67431.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.