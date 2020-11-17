Mary Christine “Christy” Wilhite, 68, of Junction City, KS, peacefully passed away and joined the Lord on November 14th, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
A Memorial Mass Funeral and celebration of life, date yet to be determined, will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 218 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS.
Christy was born on June 17th, in Junction City, KS, to Clarence and Jeanne (Davin) Ehm. Being a lifelong resident of Junction City, Christy attended, and graduated from, St. Xavier Catholic School, the same parish where she remained a member of for the entirety of her life. On April 8th, 1972, she married the love of her life Richard Wilhite, with whom she enjoyed 48 years of marriage, love and happiness. Family was always first for Christy, and she took great pride in raising her family with Richard. In doing so, she spent the first part of her career working as a caring homemaker and mother. As her family grew, she started to work part-time at KJCK radio station, before moving on to work for USD 475 as an administrative assistant at the Middle School, for many, many years. In the recent past she made a final career-move, working at the family business, Wilhite Moving and Storage.
Over the years, Christy had many interests and hobbies; early in her life, these were her children, their activities and all things involved; and later in life these graduated to her grandchildren. Aside from her love of family, Christy was artfully talented and she loved teaching herself new things such as calligraphy, photography, and “making photo shows” of, and for, her children and grandchildren. Christy was an avid “sewist”, loved to read, and write, and had an inherent love of nature and the outdoors. She loved flowers, planting with her husband, and bird watching, the latter an appreciation she gained from her mother. Christy was a dog-lover. Once her kids were grown and gone, she and Richard became parents to two, large, golden retrievers that she loved dearly. Christy was a devout catholic and never, ever, missed Mass. Above all, Christy was a devoted wife, loving and caring grandmother and a loyal friend.
Mary is survived by her loving family: husband Richard Wilhite of Junction City, KS; her two sons, Brian (Darcy) Wilhite of Wichita, KS and Michael Wilhite of Junction City, KS; her sister, Karen Blanken of Topeka, KS; her brother Sonny Ehm of Junction City, KS; her sister-in-law, Theresa Fitting of York, PA; three grandchildren that she greatly loved and adored, Genevieve and Adelyne Wilhite, and Davin Wilhite; as well as a host of loving family and friends.
Christy Wilhite - wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend - you will be sorely missed by all of those whose lives you have touched. We love you.
Memorial donations can be made to:
Friends of Animals
P.O. Box 580
Junction City, KS 66441
