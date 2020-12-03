Mary Jane Watts, 70, Arlington, VA, passed November 29, 2020, Manhattan, KS. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City, KS, is assisting the family.
A memorial service will be Thursday December 17, 2020, 1pm, Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd, Manhattan, KS 66503.
