Maverne (Zell) Anders, age 79, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away December 6, 2020. She was born in Shelbyville, Indiana, on June 24, 1941, to Leroy and Marguerite (Bently) Zell. She married Robert Anders on June 25, 1958, where they were married for 49 wonderful years. They later moved to Junction City, Kansas, where Robert passed away in 2007 and was buried at Wreford Cemetery. Maverne then moved with Denise and Gary to Hollister, Missouri.
Maverne enjoyed going to shows, vacations and going to state parks, decorating Christmas trees, and celebrating with family and friends. She especially treasured entertainer Barbara Fairchild’s singing and kindness.
Survivors include their daughter, Denise Witt and her husband Gary Witt of Hollister, Missouri; stepgrandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; one sister, June Franciose of Massachusetts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Timothy Anders, who passed 1990 in Shelbyville, Indiana; four brothers: Arvel Zell, Marvin Zell, Gerald, and Wayne; and one sister, Mary Jeffries of Shelbyville, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. December 22, 2020, at the Chapel at Woodland Hills Family Church in Branson, Missouri. Maverne will be buried in Wreford Cemetery in Junction City, Kansas. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. December 22, 2020, at the Chapel at Woodland Hills Family Church in Branson, Missouri. Maverne will be buried in Wreford Cemetery in Junction City, Kansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.