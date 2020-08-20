Michael was stationed in Alaska while serving in the US Air Force. Following his service, he drove engineering equipment in Alaska. Later he hauled construction equipment and rock. In his spare time, Michael enjoyed tinkering in his garage and riding his motorcycle. He was a former member of the Eagles Aerie. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jake Clark, great-grandson, Braxton Williams; brothers, Mal and John
Parents: William Manning and Mary Geraghty
Survivors: Son: Michael and wife Renea Manning of Clay Center, KS, Son: David Clark of Palmer, MA, Son: Todd and wife Lisa Clark of Southwick, MA, Sister: Terry Hallahan of Raynham, MA, Sister: Mary Stewart of Roslindale, MA, Brother: Stephen Manning of Brighton, MA, Grandchildren: Tiffany (Ryan) Williams, Keith and Tyler Manning, Sarah, Seth, Justin and Josh Clark’ Greatgranddaughter: Bailee Williams
Memorials: Michael Manning memorial to be designated at a later date in c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
Services: No services are planned at this time
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.