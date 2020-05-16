Michelle Lynn (Caudill) Madison, 47, Junction City, KS, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Geary Community Hospital. A private family graveside service was held at the Fairmount Cemetery in Camden, Ohio.
Michelle was born May 31, 1972, in Fort Belvoir, VA to Michael Caudill and Julie (Sears) Zankert.
Michelle worked for many years at Tyme Out Lounge and Steakhouse. She was a hard worker. Over the years, she met a lot of people working and made many friends. A lot of people she met would have considered her a part of their family.
It would be wrong to say that Michelle lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Michelle stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looked like. There was no quit in Michelle. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight.
Survivors include her husband Raymond Madison of Junction City, KS; two sons, Joshua Ray (Alizabeth) Madison of Junction City, KS and Vincent Lee (Kendra) Madison of Canton, GA; one daughter, Megan Rae (Michael) Stultz of Junction City, KS; one brother, Michael “HB” Caudill of Ohio; grandchildren, Kaylei, Maci, Dex, Aiden, Cassandra, Riley, Olliver, Zander, Felicity and Asher.
Bales funeral home in Camden, OH assisted the family with Ohio arrangements. Johnson Funeral Home in Junction City, KS assisted the family with local arrangements.
