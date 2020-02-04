Mona Ricci, 92, a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on Jan. 20,2020. Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 8,2020 at 2 at Boulder Street Church. Located at 828 East Boulder St. Colorado Springs, Colorado. Interment will be on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Zion Cemetery, Maskell, Nebraska.
