George made his transition from this earth on December 30, 2020. George was born on January 18, 1958 to the late Monica Barbara Smith and George Joseph Hoyte.
George leaves to cherish his memories: His loving and devoted wife, Edith “Edie”; a precocious and caring grandson, Michael Anthony “MJ” Hoyte Jr. “ and George’s message to Michael JR is “MJ, never forget how much Grampa George loves you.”
George and Edie’s union was blessed with two sons: firstborn son, Michael Anthony Hoyte of Houston, Texas, who is the father of Janeava Neveah Martin, Michael Anthony Hoyte Jr., Kaiylani “Lani” Rosaris Hoyte, Mason John Hoyte and Miles Christian Hoyte, and George’s second born son Christopher Jared “CJ” Hoyte of Winfield, Kansas, who is the father of Christopher Aydin Johnson.
George walks ahead of one sister Cheryl-Ann Hoyte of Trinidad & Tobago, one younger brother John Hoyte of Sacramento, California, youngest brother Lyndon Hoyte (Suzette) of Houston, Texas, and one brother-cousin Lerrie Haynes (Penny) also of Houston Texas.
He leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
God, country, and family (in this order) meant everything to George.
II Timothy 4:7. I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.
A graveside celebration of life will be January 13, 2020, 1pm, at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan, KS.
He will lie in state January 11, 2021 from 5pm to 7pm, at the Johnson Funeral Home, 203 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS.
Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.johnsonjc.com.
