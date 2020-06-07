Norman Ray Childs of Junction City, Kansas, passed away at a hospital in Kansas City, Kansas on May 29, 2020. He was 79 years old, but had been suffering from congestive heart and lung failure.
Norm was born on Aug. 25, 1940, in the small town of Price, Utah. His father died unexpectedly when he was two years old. He grew up in Lehi, Utah, and played football and baseball in high school, graduating in 1958. He played football at the College of Southern Utah, where he met his future wife, Gaylynn Sherratt, when they were cast in leading roles of “Taming of the Shrew” in the inaugural Utah Shakespeare Festival in 1962. They were married on November 10, 1962, in Cedar City, Utah.
Norm then embarked on a 20-year career in the United States Army, serving as a Green Beret and as an Infantry Officer. He served three tours in Viet Nam, where he earned a Silver Star, four Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, and other decorations. He received a BA in History in 1974 from the University of Montana.
After retiring from the Army in 1982 at Fort Riley, Norm worked in tourism, sales, and education, culminating as director of the Junction City branch of Cloud County Community College. He enjoyed substitute-teaching at the high school and middle school for USD #475, with his final class taught in December of 2019.
Norm supported his community, serving with the Sundown Salute Committee, the Geary County Historical Society, the Partners of the First Territorial Capitol, the Buffalo Soldier Monument, the restoration of the Opera House, the Community Band, and Little Theater.
Norm was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he was privileged to serve a Church mission with his wife in 2014-15. Since 2015, Norm served in the Kansas City Temple. He made friends wherever he went. He loved people and he enjoyed getting to know everyone he met.
Norm was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea Childs; his parents, Luther Dee Childs and Venola (Hansen) Bone; his stepfather Horace Bone; his sister Glenna Hooley; and his brother Merlin Bone.
Norm is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gaylynn, of the home; sons, Eric, Junction City, and Dane, Basehor, Kansas; his sister, Marie Wagstaff, of Lehi, Utah; a half-brother, Duane Jones, of Elmo, Utah; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on June 11, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on McFarland Road in Junction City, where there is plenty of room for “social distancing.” A viewing at the church prior to the service will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will occur at the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery following the service. Memorial donations can be made to the Missionary Fund, care of Bishop Stuart Wells, JC 2nd Ward, 335 W. Chestnut, Junction City, KS 66441.
Arrangements being handled by Johnson Funeral Home.
