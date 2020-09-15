Opal L. Watkins, 83, of Junction City, KS, passed away on September 6, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with burial arrangements.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 10:00 am. to 11:00 am. at the Second Missionary Baptist Church, 701 West 10th St., Junction City, KS, with a Funeral Service afterwards at 11:00 am with Dr. Larry Jones officiating.
Burial will take place at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd., Manhattan, KS 66503 after the church service.
Memorials are suggested to the Second Missionary Baptist Church, 701 West 10th St., Junction City, KS 66441.
Opal was born on September 13, 1936, in Newton, Mississippi, to A.C. and Emma (Reese) Tanksley. She grew up in Newton and Decatur. She attended high school at Decatur High School and graduated class of 1954. She married Jessie J. Watkins on August 19, 1954 in Decatur, Mississippi. With his military career they traveled to many duty stations. Upon Jessie’s retirement, they called Junction City, Kansas, their home.
Opal worked for many years at Penn Enterprises and retired in the 1990’s. She also was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church and was an Usher and involved in the Second Missionary Baptist Church Missionary Ministry. Her other interests included sewing, gardening, cooking, and traveling. She was also very stylish. She was always well dressed and put together. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving wife; caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; beloved sister; and loyal friends.
Opal is survived by her loving family: her two daughters, Debbie Ann and husband Steven Greenfield of Liberty, MO, and Sandra G. and husband Reuben Gay of Indianapolis, IN; a grandson, Reuben Gay, Jr. and his wife Taui; a granddaughter, Logan Gay; and two great-granddaughters, Corrine Gay and Ryleigh Gay.
Opal was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, a son, Dunnie Watkins on July 13, 2010, and a daughter, Dinia Watkins on November 7, 2017, her two brothers, Hubert Tanksley and Bennie Tanksley, and two sisters, Wysangle Tanksley and Ella Tanksley.
