Pascuala H. Laster, 65, of Junction City, died May 16, 2020 at her home. Pascuala was born in New York City, New York, the daughter of Pascual and America (Rivera) Martinez.
Her family moved to Puerto Rico when Pascuala was a young girl and that is where she attended school and graduated from high school.
Pascuala moved to Junction City with her husband, who was serving in the U.S. Army. They were later divorced.
Pascuala worked at Smithfield Foods as a meat packager.
She is survived by 2 sons, Martin Laster, Jr. and his wife Monique, Thornton, Colorado, and Anthony Laster and his wife Kelsey, Dixon, Missouri; and 2 grandsons, Diego and Mateo Laster. Pascuala was preceded in death by her parents, and 3 sisters.
She was greatly loved for her kind heart and indomitable spirit and will be missed.
Cremation is planned, per her wishes, and there will be no local services.
The family plans to spread the ashes in Colorado and Missouri.
Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements
