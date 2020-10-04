Patricia A. Fudge, 66, of Junction City, KS, formerly of IL, was reunited with God surrounded by her loving family on September 26, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the First Christian Church of Junction City, with Pastor Ronnie Roberts officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church 1429 St. Marys Rd., Junction City, KS, 66441.
Patricia was born on July 11, 1954, in East Saint Louis, Illinois to Albin and Belvah (Reeder) Slavik. She grew up in Illinois and graduated from St. Teresa Academy class of 1973. She then went on to study Early Childhood Development and earned her Associates Degree at State Community College in 1990. She taught pre-school for many years before moving to Kansas and making Junction City her home.
Patricia had many interests and was a member of the Community Baskets in back in Illinois, the Victory Family Church also in Illinois, and the First Christian Church of Junction City, Kansas. She had a great love of the color pink, was an avid listener of KJIL Radio, and loved to be with her friends and family. She was a devoted mother, loving grandmother, and devoted friend.
Patricia leaves to carry on her memory her loving family: former husband Michael (Angie) Fudge Sr. of Fairview Heights, IL; three sons, Michael (Kerissa) Fudge, Jr. of Fort Knox, KY, Albin (Carissa) Fudge of Junction City, KS, and Brian (Dale) Fudge of Junction City, KS; three grandchildren; one fur baby; her very special friends Patty Brackin of Prescott, AZ, Trisha Elder of Junction City, KS, and Bud (Charlotte) Mooney of Junction City, KS; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Peggy Clendening.
*** To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Patricia, please visit www.johnsonjc.com .***
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.