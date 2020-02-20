Patricia “Pat” A. (Hart) Upham, 72, of Junction City passed away Feb. 12, 2020 in Osage City. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Feb. 24, 2020 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Father Kulandai officiating. Visitation with the family will be held at Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm with Rosary at 4:30 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Immediately following the burial, a celebration of life service will take place at Pat’s home 520 W. Pine Street in Junction City. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to St. Xavier Catholic Church.
Pat was born March 22, 1947, Terre Haute, IN to Louis F. and Mary K. Budenz Hart, Jr.
Pat worked for over 33 years at the Junction City Police Department in the records department and was the Records Supervisor at the time of her retirement. She was a member of St. Xavier Catholic Church, the Harley Owner’s Group and she was a huge KSU Fan and a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan. She also belonged to the ESA Sorority.
She is survived by her daughter, Kendra (Cameron) Ediger of TX; her four sons, Lee (Lynn) Mehlman of Los Angeles, CA, John Schwantje of San Bernardino, CA, Patrick (Carla) Austin of Osage City, and Trevor (Nute) Engels of Plano, TX; her brother, Louis (Dawley) F. Hart, III of Orange County, CA; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; four nieces and nephews, seven great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Lou Hart.
