Patricia L. Anderson, 77, of Shawnee, passed away on March 19, 2020 after suffering a stroke. She was born on March 28, 1942 to Neil Terence and Louise (Seehafer) Tollefson at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield, WI. She was a dedicated teacher and district administrator for many years in USD 475 Geary County Schools in Junction City.
She enthusiastically worked on behalf of youth throughout her career and into retirement. Pat was a skilled grant writer and passionately used her talents to garner critical funding for Junction City’s youth through Futures 2000 federal grants, Success for All Foundation grants and Kansas Health Foundation grants.
She was an advocate for service organizations including serving on the board of Kansas Action for Children, was actively involved in the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development in state of Kansas, and was on the parish committee for Grace United Methodist Church in Olathe.
Her hobbies included reading, closely following the Chiefs and the Royals, volunteering at Grace United Methodist Church, traveling with her brother and sister-in-law, and attending nearly every extracurricular event her grandchildren were involved in.
Patricia is survived by her brother Dennis (& Mary) Tollefson (Minneapolis, MN), her husband (separated), Wade Anderson, Jr. (Topeka) and their three children, including two sons Wade Anderson (Leander, TX), & Stan and wife Dawn (Lenexa), and one daughter, Lynn Hoelting & husband Brian (Shawnee). She had seven grandchildren from oldest to youngest: Josh & Sydney Anderson of Leander, TX; Jackson, Rubén, & Maya Anderson of Lenexa; and Luke & Marissa Hoelting of Shawnee.
She was preceded in death by her father in 1964 and mother in 1968.
A private service will be held in Pat’s honor. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution is suggested to Grace United Methodist Church in Olathe. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
