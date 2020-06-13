Patricia (Pat) M. Wild, 93, Junction City died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Via Christi Village, Manhattan.
Pat was born Aug. 31, 1926 in Wandsworth England to Henry and Bessie Connor. She loved to tell stories of swimming in the Thames and playing tennis at Hampton Court while growing up.
She met her husband John during World War II while he served with the United States Army Air Forces. Pat and John were united in marriage on May 5, 1945 in East Moseley, England.
Pat arrived in Kansas in early 1946 to join John on their farm in Lincoln County, becoming one of the first war brides in Kansas. The community excitedly held a reception to welcome “Johnny’s” new bride and hear her British accent. The couple later relocated to Junction City.
While raising seven children, Pat spent time outside the home working as a Physical Education assistant at Junction City Junior High school, Administrator for Evans Railcar, Daily Union newspaper and KJCK radio. She also worked with the Junction City Mental Health Association as well as Meals on Wheels. At one time she was the oldest volunteer lifeguard in Kansas.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John of 60 years, son Jeffrey, brother Peter Connor and sister Theresa Rogers.
Survivors include children Michael Wild, La Jolla, California, Patricia (Tony) Henningsen, Oberlin, Kansas, Mary (Mike) Pine, Mulvane, Kansas, David (Caroline) Wild, Milford, Kansas, Elizabeth Mathews, Uganda, Africa, and Dorothy (David) Bleakley, Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
She is also survived by grandchildren Kyleb Wild, Keejun Wild, Justin (Kendra) Brown, Theresa (Kevin) Burr, Anastasia (Scott) Hammers, John (Brooke) Pine, John Wild, Leigh (Geoff) Polacek, Eric (Kimberly) Mathews, Elise Mathews, Mathew Bleakley, Connor Bleakley, Nathan Bleakley as well as eight, soon to be nine, great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Xavier Church in Junction City. Johnson Funeral home is handling arrangements. Inurnment will occur at Union Valley Cemetery, Barnard, Kansas on July 3, 2020 in memory of her flying of the British Union Jack on that day to humorously commemorate the last day the crown held rule over the colonies (United States). To honor her request, a small vial of ashes will also be spread at sea in Worthing England where, as a girl, her family spent the summers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Geary County Community Healthcare Foundation.
