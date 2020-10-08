Patricia “Pat” McRae (Day), 78, of Chapman, Kansas, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Good Shepherd Homecare Hospice in Manhattan, KS. Pat was born February 11, 1942 in Blue Rapids, KS.
Pat grew up in Junction City and attended Junction City schools. She attended Topeka Barber College in Topeka, Kansas. After graduating Barber College, she owned a barber shop in Holton, Kansas for 17 years and later was involved with several retail sales businesses with Jim in Junction City, Holton, Manhattan, and Topeka, as well as acquiring and managing rental properties. She and Jim truly worked side-by-side for most of their lives. She retired 4 years ago as a Real Estate Broker.
Pat married Jim McRae on Feb. 1, 1959 in Junction City. Pat is survived by 2 daughters, Lorie Kufahl and husband Bruce, Junction City, and Jayme Mavrovich and husband Randall, Holton; a brother, Dale Day (Sue), of Manhattan; a sister, Jane Leonard (Talton), of Chapman; a sister, Sharon Day (Shirley), of Colorado; son-inlaw Galen (and wife, Shari), of Holton; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jim June 17, 2020, her parents, Verlin Day (1959) and Maxine Brown (1987), 2 daughters, Chris Monaghan in 2010, and Diana McRae in 1987; and her siblings Ruth Pickett, Bob Day, and Ken Day.
It was Pat’s wish to be cremated.
A graveside inurnment service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday October 10, 2020 at Ashland Cemetery south of Manhattan, with Pastor Nate Butler presiding.
Memorial contributions in Pat’s name can be given to the Good Shepherd Homecare Hospice 3801 Vanesta Dr Manhattan, KS 66503
