Patrick David MacLaird, 59, formerly of Junction City went home to the Lord on Feb. 27, 2020. He was the third son and a twin of Kenneth and Doris MacLaird on Jan 19, 1961. He lived in Loveland, CO, with his wife Michelle, their three children, Natessa, Bryan, and Christopher and has six grandchildren. Pat was a commercial and residential roofer for 27 years. He became an Independent Life Insurance Adjuster and traveled across the country. He owns GTB Medical Transfer Board Company. He loved fishing at his favorite spot at Milford Lake which he named MacLaird Cove. He loved motorcycling, his family, his brothers and sisters-in-law (Steve, Phil & Laura, and twin brother Perry & Weslena), and his mother, Doris Nelson. He was preceded in death by his Father, Kenneth A. MacLaird, Jr. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, JC on Saturday, 7 March 11:30.
