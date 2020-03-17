Paul Allen Vigil, 62, Topeka, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Paul was born Sept. 22, 1957 in Junction City, the son of Samuel M. and Irma (Williams) Vigil. He attended Junction City schools.
He had been employed in Oklahoma with Big Chief Drilling, construction in Junction City, at Eagle Car Wash in Topeka and later detailed cars.
Survivors include several children; his father, Samuel Vigil; sisters, Vivian Grimes, Mary Taylor; brother, Mark Vigil all of Junction City; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; and brothers, Sammy and Johnny.
Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
