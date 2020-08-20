Peggy M. Dolen Blevins, 81, of Junction City, KS, passed away on August 18, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with burial arrangements.
A graveside service will be held on Friday August 21, 2020, 10:00am at the Highland Cemetery of Junction City, 703 West Ash Street, with Chaplain Linda Lewis of Accord Hospice officiating.
Peggy was born on November 8, 1938, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to Horace and Bonnie (Bragg) Dolen Sr. She was a 1957 graduate of Sullivan High School in Sullivan County. As a young lady she worked at Mason-Dixon as a file clerk for one year. She later moved to Junction City, Kansas, where she met a young soldier stationed at Fort Riley from Grand Island, Nebraska, by the name of Jerry M. Blevins. They married December 4, 1958 at the First Christian Church in Junction City. She attended and graduated Crum’s Beauty School and had worked at a beauty salon in Junction City for several years before dedicating her life to her family at home. In November of 1968, the marriage was blessed with a son, Jerry Michael.
Peggy was a life long member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and was the Secretary of the Senior Center Site Council for several years. She loved to oil paint and would proudly displayed many of her paintings for all to enjoy at the Senior Center.
Peggy had done some ancestral investigation. Along that journey, she discovered that she is descended from Scottish royalty. She was always proud to let people know that her 20th great-grandfather was the First King of Scotland, Robert the Bruce.
Peggy is survived by her loving family: her son, Jerry Michael (Jessi) Blevins of Manhattan, KS; three grandchildren Ellian, Tuesday, and Anders Weisbeck; one great-grandchild Zinnia Weisbeck; her two sisters Patsy Davis of Kingsport, TN, and Phyllis Harrison of Fairmount ,IN; and a host of loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Jerry, and her four brothers Horace Jr, John, Robert, and David Dolen.
