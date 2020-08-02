Phil Blair Willhoite died at age 87 at the Soldier’s Home in Fort Dodge, KS, on July 13, 2020. He was the youngest child of Wayne L. and Laura Batsell Willhoite of Drexel, MO. Until recently, Phil resided in Junction City, KS, for 44 years with his wife of 66 years, Vera Evelyn Jackson Willhoite. Phil owned and operated the John Deere Farm Implement and GMC Truck dealerships and the Buick franchise in Junction City until his retirement in 2006. He was on the Board of Directors for Central National Bank. Prior to his marriage Phil was at the Alameda Naval Air Station in Sacramento, CA, in naval intelligence and investigations.
Besides his wife, Phil leaves three children Rhonda Willhoite Ryan (Jerry) of Salina, Robin Willhoite of Westminister, CO, and Kirt Willhoite of Milford, two grandsons: Jeremy (Jessica) and Matt (Melissa) Ryan, and two great grandchildren, Tanner and Mazie Ryan, along with many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Clara Lou Willhoite Cooper, and three brothers, Wilbur Wayne, Gordon Lycurgus, and David Day Willhoite. Phil was a generous and fun loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He enjoyed playing golf and bingo, having coffee with friends, and eating ice cream.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time in Drexel, MO. Swaim Funeral Home in Dodge City, KS is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to Halsey Hall at Kansas Soldiers’ Home, 201 Custer St, Fort Dodge, KS 67843.
