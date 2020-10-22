Phyllis Ruth (Sanford) Steinford, 76 passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1944 in Wakefield, Kansas to William and Ruth (Lawson) Sanford and attended the Wakefield Schools. She married William Steinford on November 22, 1962. She lived her entire married life on the family farm near Industry, raising two children, Chrystine and Mark. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Robert and daughter Chrystine and her husband Kyle Moore. She is survived by her husband William of Wakefield and her son, Mark of Salina, brother, Glen Sanford of Miami, Oklahoma. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date at Green Ridge Cemetery near Industry. Family will receive friends Thursday October 22, 2020 at Londeen’s Funeral Home in Chapman from 5PM-7PM. The family suggests memorials be given to the Wakefield Museum, Industry Methodist Church or the American Cancer Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off day of visitation or mailed to Londeen’s Funeral Home, PO Box 429, Chapman, Kansas 67431
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- JCHS students protest for religious expression
- 35-year medical career ends where it started
- Three Geary County groups receive grants from the state
- Geary County Commission candidates have heated debate before Nov. 3 general election
- Businesswoman self-publishes book chronicling her life
- Recent Fort Riley retiree earns two academic awards
- Son of former Fort Riley CG looks back on his father’s life and time spent in this community
- Locals compete for charity, cash, bragging rights
- Advanced, in-person voting has begun. Here’s how to cast your ballot.
- Volunteers show how much they care during United Way’s Day of Caring
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.