Graveside services for Raymond D Cremer will be at the Idana cemetery June 13 at 2p.m.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Community members come together in peaceful protest Friday in Heritage Park
- Sheriff issues statement about protests
- Suspect identified and arrested in May 7 double homicide; second suspect still at large
- Four new filings for local office
- Obituary: Dennis Lee Baer
- City releases employee salaries
- Area youth baseball teams prepare to play ball
- Three new COVID cases found; County announces next reopening phase
- Geary County’s COVID-19 count increases by one
- Virus causes bottleneck in meat industry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.