Raymond David Weber, 89, of Junction City, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at his home in rural Junction City. Raymond was born March 2, 1930 in Big Horn, Wyoming, the son of Max and Irene (Hays) Weber.
Ray grew up on a ranch in the Little Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming. As a youngster he learned how to farm and break horses for riding. While stationed in the military at Fort Riley he began building and racing stock cars. He did this for many years. Ray’s race cars always had the symbol of Mighty Mouse and most often he used the number 87.
Ray was devoted to his family. He was happiest spending time with his children, granddaughter, and his great grandson’s.
He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and in his later years gardening became his passion. You did not visit the Weber home in the summer without leaving with some vegetables from his garden especially his tomatoes. He was also known for his homemade salsa and pickles.
Ray had many occupations over his lifetime. He served in the United States Army for 15 years. After leaving the military he owned and operated a Standard Service Station at 11th and Washington in Junction City. In the late 1960’s he moved his family to a farm on Skiddy Road and farmed for many years. He also spent a few years as the Wabaunsee County Appraiser. But Ray will be most remembered as the owner of R&W Small Engine Repair shop. He opened this business in 1993 on Grandview Plaza with his longtime friend Wiggo Runyon and when Wiggo retired Ray moved the shop to a garage at his home on Carlyon Road.
Ray is survived by a son, Mitchell Weber and his spouse Darren Blosser, Kansas City, Missouri; 2 daughters, Deb Perdue and her spouse Bob, Peck, and Diana Weber, Kansas City, Missouri; a granddaughter, Bethany Nelson and her spouse Josh, Kansas City, Missouri and 2 great grandsons, Jack and Rory Nelson, Kansas City, Missouri.
Raymond married Lilly Ruth Gabbard on May 13, 1953 in Marlin, Texas. They were blessed to have 65 years together before her death on Feb. 13, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers Phillip Janeff and Robert Weber; and 4 sisters Caye Allen, Maxine Brent, Ilene Wolfe and Betty Jean Weese.
A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Junction City. After the service at the cemetery, the family will greet friends at Stacy’s Restaurant in Grandview Plaza. Graveside Military Honors will be presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard from Ft. Riley.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s name to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Junction City Animal Shelter.
Johnsons Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
