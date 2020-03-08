Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.