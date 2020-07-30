Reed Christian Hoffman, aged 97, died July 24, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born September 6, 1922 in Enterprise, Kansas, son of Walter L. Hoffman and Mary Elizabeth Carpenter Hoffman. Graduated Enterprise High School 1940 and the University of Kansas. He was an employee, on the board of directors, and involved in the Dickinson County Bank from 1947 to 2020. He became President of DCB when his father died in 1967.
In 1952 he attended the Republican National Convention in Chicago that nominated Eisenhower for President. In 1956, he unsuccessfully contested Homer Hoffman for the Republican nomination for State Representation. In 1958 he was elected to that office, for which his grandfather Christian Hoffman and his half-uncle Christian Balzac Hoffman had been elected. In 1960 he was an unsuccessful candidate against Gordon Mark for the state senate Republican nomination. In 1972, he was an unsuccessful candidate for the GOP nomination for state representative.
During time of the Civil Rights movement, he served on the Kansas West Methodist Church Board of Christian Social Concerns, actively supported a distant cousin, John Salter Jr. nationally pictured sitting in a Woolworth store restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi. Reed established a history section at Enterprise Library, on whose board he served.
He was married to Carolie Wolfenbarger McKeeman. Reed was active in the lives of his daughter Deriece Monette McKeeman and son Kevin McKeeman (Lorine Anderson). He is survived by Kevin & Lorine McKeeman and their children, Trevor McKeeman (Leah), Brent McKeeman (Amanda), and Monette McKeeman Murdock (Chris) and their families. He is also survived by his 7 great grandchildren Fynn McKeeman, Wyatt McKeeman, Cora McKeeman, Gage McKeeman, Emma McKeeman, Connor Reed Murdock, and Logan Murdock.
In the summer of 1947 Reed started writing a newspaper column, Teller Tales, in the Enterprise Journal. It has continued to appear in the weekly newspapers since, briefly as an advertisement.
At University of Kansas, he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, of which his father and uncles were charter members. He was a member of many civic organizations. He was interested in sports, played tennis, and six-man football, attended the Detroit-St. Louis World Series in St. Louis in 1934. He actively supported the Methodist Church. He was a member of the Mt. Hope Cemetery Board. He financially supported the erection and restoration of the Hoffman Grist Mill on the property of the Abilene and Smoky Hill tourist railroad.
After reaching the age of 70, he ran three marathons, the last in under four hours. Reed actively jogged for over 20 years.
Reed was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Walter Hoffman Jr., and sister Mary McDonald. He is also preceded in death by his wife Carolie and daughter Deriece.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Reed Hoffman to Enterprise United Methodist Church 308 S Bridge St, Enterprise, KS 67441.
