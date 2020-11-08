Renee Rhyne, 60, of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly of Junction City, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home in Le Mars.
Services will be held at a later date in Junction City, Kansas. Arrangements were with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars.
Renee Francis Rhyne was born December 23, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Frank Sr and Delores (Valentine) Rhyne. She attended school in Chicago and later in Junction City, Kansas.
She moved to Le Mars, Iowa in June of 2018.
Renee enjoyed watching horror movies and Investigation Discovery on television and having coffee. Most of all, she loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her two children: Kenthia Rhyne and her daughter, Kiyanna; and Dumyat Mitchell and his children, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Sarai; her siblings: Regina Rhyne, Debra Johnson, Janis Rhyne, Amanda McLeod, Towana Rhyne, and Frank Rhyne Jr; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Delores Rhyne.
