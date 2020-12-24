Richard Gene (Rick) Mansker, 69, of Junction City, KS, passed away on December 18, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City, KS, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
Due to Covid, a memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse) Native Stone Chapter, P.O. Box 983, Manhattan, Kansas 66505, and Junction City VFW Post 8773, 1215 S. Washington St., Junction City, KS 66441.
Richard was born on February 23, 1951, in Salem, Illinois to Clarence and Wanda (Eggelston) Mansker. As a boy, the family moved to California. After the passing of his parents, his aunt and surrogate mother, Melva Grissom raised him as one of her own. He moved to Oregon in the 70’s and met Patricia Joanne Senter. They married in Portland, Oregon, on July 27, 1985. They ultimately made their home in Junction City, KS.
Richard had many interests, but he was especially fond of riding his Harley and playing pool in the local pool leagues. Above all, he was a loving husband, caring father, and adoring grandfather.
Richard is survived by his loving family: wife, Patricia of the home; his four sons, Brandon Lee Turner, Richard Clarence (Brittany) Mansker, Lance Everett Lovell, Jr., and Donald Gene Mansker; four grandchildren, Jessica Fletcher, Rebecca Fletcher, Katherine Fletcher, and Joshua Fletcher; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and surrogate mother.
