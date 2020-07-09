1st Sgt. (Retired) Richard S. Strait, 79, of Junction City, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Johnson Funeral Home, Junction City.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 3:59 pm
