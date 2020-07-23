Memorial Service scheduled for July 25 at 2 p.m. at JC Naz Church.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Open meetings complaint filed against county commission
- Health Department brings mobile testing site to Junction City
- A different kind of food truck: fresh fruit and veggies distributed to community members
- School district working on plans for opening after Kansas Department of Education ruling
- School board outlines procedures, protocols, has discussion about coming semester
- New Garrison Commander welcomed at Fort Riley
- County’s COVID-19 numbers up by 14
- Kobach addresses gun rights, trans athletes during Junction City visit
- Candidates for county commission answer questions from community at forum Monday
- Free Tuesday night dinner has served thousands of meals since starting back in February
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.