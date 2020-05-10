Robert E. “Big Bob” Schonberner, Age 91 Of Valley, NE, passed away April 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F and Nadine Schonberner, son, Edward Schonberner, brothers Joseph and Jack, sisters Roberta, Grace, Jean, and Ann. Survived by sister Eileen Irvine and husband Paul of Junction City, son Tracy and wife Suzanne and their kids Jacob, Robert and Sarah of Omaha, NE, son, Robert Gay and wife Ann of Rosemount, MN, daughter Sally Moneto and husband Frank of Omaha, NE and special friend Dorothy Keiser of Waterloo, NE.
Robert was born and raised in Junction City, and served in the Air Force. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He moved to Omaha in 1959. He was the owner/operator of the Mobil and Texaco service stations and was also a Douglas County Sheriff. He was a past commander and member of the Benson Post 112 American Legion, a life member of the VFW post 2503, and a life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 West Maple Rd, 402-289-2222, www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
