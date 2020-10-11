Robert E King, 77, of Junction City, passed away the morning of Thursday, October 8th, at the Via Christi Village in Manhattan. He was the husband of Jeannie King. Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan is assisting the family with future arrangements.
